Matte-ify with Bare Escentuals’ New Foundation

Bare Escentuals is the pioneer of the mineral makeup so natural you don’t even have to wash it off your face before your crawl into bed at night. Made without preservatives, oils, fragrance, or other artificial junk, it provides a clean slate for your daily makeup routine. And it’s no surprise that the original bareMinerals SPF15 foundation has already been voted Best Foundation by Allure, Elle, Glamour, and InStyle.

The newest Bare Escentuals product is on its way to shelves: oil-defying bareMinerals Matte Foundation in six shades is specially designed to rid your face of the oily sheen that forces you to carry around blotting sheets. Additionally, it has a downsizing effect on pores, and makes skin look baby soft.

For those with the most sensitive combination skin around, this foundation offers perfect, non-irritating, smooth coverage. And the best part? Friends, family, even the Starbucks employees with whom you’re on a first-name basis with will all say that it doesn’t even look like you’re wearing makeup (trust us, we know).

You can receive a 10-day test-run and a mini-size Kabuki brush for free by entering “BEMATTE” when you make a purchase at sephora.com.

Before the end of summer, the mineral blend will be on sale exclusively at Sephora.