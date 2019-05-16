Low-Key Bronzers for When You Want to Glow Without Looking Like a Disco Ball

Scroll To See More Images

Though the world continues to harbor its fair share of, for lack of a better word, absolute craziness, I find solace in the fact that I at least have summer to look forward to. Seasonal depression is too real and when all else seems to be falling apart, something as simple as sitting under the sun can feel euphoric. Beyond that, knowing I can also pull out my summer makeup essentials (like matte bronzer) is a small, but important ritual worth celebrating.

For most of us, that includes anything with a hint of shimmer or glitter in it. But if the idea of looking in a mirror and resembling a disco ball gives you slight pause, you’re not alone. Personally, what motivates me to go the matte route is knowing that it will take one too many cotton pads and an entire bottle of Glossier Milky Oil to get rid of it all. And on the rare occasion that I don’t have the energy to go beyond a makeup wipe, there’s the inevitable glitter bomb that will soon take shape on my pillowcase. So in preparation for that first 80-degree day (come on, Mother Nature!), here are a handful of matte bronzers that’ll warm up your complexion…and maybe your mood too.

bareMinerals Endless Summer Bronzer

This brand new powder is mineral-based and available in two shades (“Warmth” and “Faux Tan”) to take you from dull to sun-kissed in a few swipes.

$29 at bareMinerals

Benefit Hoola Matte Bronzer

This is perhaps the most iconic and well-reviewed matte bronzer to ever exist, thanks to its ability to warm up fairer skin without looking like a bad fake tan.

$30 at Sephora

e.l.f. Bronzer

This powder with a cream-like texture is infused with vitamin E to to nourish the skin as it provides a natural-looking, sun-kissed glow.

$2 at e.l.f. Cosmetics

Fenty Beauty Sun Stalk’r Instant Warmth Bronzer

Rihanna’s latest summer drops include this creamy, transfer-resistant, and buildable formula, available in 8 versatile shades that literally took years to create.

$30 at Fenty Beauty

Huda Beauty Tantour Contour & Bronzer Cream

This cream-to-powder multitasker can be used to simply warm up the face or combined with a highlighter to contour for a more sculpted-looking cheekbone.

$30 at Sephora

Kevyn Aucoin The Neo Bronzer

The ombre effect of this new illuminator means you can use just one, depending on your mood, or blend them together for a truly custom glow.

$38 at Sephora

Milani Silky Matte Bronzing Powder

Ultra-smooth and ultra-matte, this affordable option can be brushed onto the cheekbones or all over to warm up the face.

$9.99 at Ulta

Milk Makeup Matte Bronzer

Also known as “summer in a stick,” this cream formula is infused with a handful of healthy ingredients for treating the skin as it also warms up your complexion.

$24 at Milk Makeup

NYX Matte Bronzer

Available in five shades, this bronzer promises to deliver a honey glow without the shimmer.

$9 at NYX Cosmetics

Tom Ford Soleil Glow Bronzer

This new luxe formula is infused with plant-derived butters so you can get a slight dewiness on top of warmth.

$112 at Sephora

Too Faced Chocolate Soleil Bronzing Powder

We’re so glad this cult favorite bronzer expanded to include a matte formula that smells as good as it looks.

$30 at Too Faced

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.