Matrix’s Unbreak My Blonde Hair System Literally Saved My Hair From Bleach-Induced Bangs

2020 was a rough year—and while my hair was the least of my worries, social distancing and salon shut-downs definitely took a toll on my bleached locks. The last time I got a minimal trim was back in March of 2021, and while I was able to curb the temptation to trim my own split ends, I did end up abusing the bleach to engage in some DIY money piece highlights (they didn’t turn out that bad, BTW). Anyway, as any bottle blonde knows, lightening your strands causes major damage, and oftentimes, irreparable breakage—well hell there, accidental chemical bangs. Fortunately, I was able to get an exclusive sneak peek at a brand new damage-erasing hair care collection to put it to the test. If your compromised strands are in major need of some emergency TLC, read ahead for my Matrix Unbreak My Blonde Review.

Available now, the premium Unbreak My Blonde is a three-part system that includes shampoo, conditioner, and non-greasy leave-in treatment, each formulated to repair and revive the locks of those with lightened, bleached, and chemically treated hair. Sure, there are plenty of bond builders (protein rich formulas containing keratin and the like) and deep conditioners to help undo damage, but Unbreak My Blonde’s formulas are infused with citric acid, which reinforces the structural bonds that are often compromised by hair dye, bleach, and texturizing chemicals.

Matrix Unbreak My Blonde System

The Unbreak My Blonde Collection has also been tested via the brand’s NEW Hair Diversity Matrix, a scorecard system created in collaboration with internal L’Oréal.

In a nutshell, this system ensures all Matrix products and education materials are developed to address the needs of all hair types and concerns. This means the inclusive problem-solving products will work on all hair types and textures—not just mine (and yes, it will repair damage on not only blondes, but all hair colors).

Matrix Unbreak My Blonde Shampoo

While I usually use a purple or violet tinted shampoo to combat brass, I realize that these harsher formulas were causing over-drying and making breakage worse. Opting for a strengthening shampoo to fortify compromised locks has made a major difference.

TBH, the last few months I’ve been battling some truly intense knots and tangles—frankly, they were just as bad as the ones I faced as a kid (embarrassingly enough). Naturally, I reached for an adult detangler, a wet brush, and a comb every time I got out of the shower to try to tame the disaster that was my hair, but it became clear that I was going to need something a bit stronger to get the job done. Enter: Matrix’s new Unbreak My Blonde lineup.

Matrix Unbreak My Blonde Conditioner

This conditioner is thicker than a traditional hair mask, but doesn’t leave my hair feeling weighed down or greasy, which I love.

Unbreak My Blonde Reviving Leave-In Treatment

This is perhaps the most important step in the system, and a truly a hero product of mine. I apply this both after my shower on damp, towel-dried hair and add it to my ends when they’re looking a little dry in between shampoos. I swear, half of my split ends have vanished thanks to this healing formula.

I’ve now been using the three-part system for about six weeks (for reference, I only wash my hair about once or twice a week), and it’s been an absolute game-changer. I haven’t gotten a much-needed hair cut since last year, but using these products even once a week has given my limp locks more bounce, amended the majority of my split ends, and, most importantly, have made unruly knots a thing of the past.