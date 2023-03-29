Every Hair Product Matilda Djerf Uses to Achieve Her Iconic Bouncy Blowout

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re active on TikTok or Instagram, you most likely recognize Matilda Djerf. The 25-year-old Swedish influencer and designer has evolved so much over the years. She has created her own clothing brand, partnered with beauty brands and much more, but one thing that never changes is her hair. How could you ever forget her fluffy, bouncy, voluminous blonde locks? She has the poofiest curtain bangs and layers just like the ones ’90s models used to rock. These two elements fuse into one hairstyle that is so effortlessly chic, you’re going to want a photo of Matilda in hand the next time you head to the salon.

You might assume the creator gets fancy blowouts, but that is far from the truth. Matilda shares all of her hair tricks and product recommendations on her TikTok. A lot of the items she regularly reaches for you might even already own. Like the Dyson Airwrap and loadsss of Ouai products. As it turns out, Matilda’s signature bouncy blowout is totally within reach!

Keep reading to uncover her ride-or-die hair products and watch TikToks where she demonstrates how to use them.

RELATED: TikToker Alix Earle Has Millions in a Chokehold — Here Are Her Must-Have Makeup Products

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler

Sure, there’s a ton of hype around the Dyson Airwrap, but Matilda is here to confirm that it’s totally worth your coin. She uses it in almost every TikTok video where she’s doing her hair. In this particular tutorial, it looks like she uses the 1.6-inch barrel to curl her strands and then opts for the round volumizing brush attachment for her bangs. The Airwrap is such a hot commodity these days, but it’s currently in stock at Ulta, Sephora, Best Buy and Dyson.

Ouai Finishing Créme

Matilda scrunches her curls with Ouai’s Finishing Créme, as seen in this TikTok. Doing so smooths dry ends and frizz and adds shine. Not to mention, the lightweight cream also protects hair from heat styling. Now that is what you call a multi-tasking product! Shop it at Amazon

, Sephora and Ouai.

Ouai Matte Pomade

In this TikTok, Matilda uses Ouai’s pomade to add more texture to her curtain bangs. In a different video, she uses the product to create a slicked-back bun look. It’s evident this pomade can help add soft texture and volume to whatever style you’re going for. Add it to your cart at Amazon

, Sephora and Ouai.

Ouai Hair Oil

When the influencer has wet hair from showering, she applies Ouai’s Hair Oil, which is available at Amazon

, Ulta, Sephora and Ouai. It prevents hair from color fading, stops heat and UV damage, smooths split ends, tames frizz and adds shine. As seen in this clip, she goes in with the Dyson Airwrap immediately after.

Color Wow Pop + Lock Frizz Control + Glossing Serum

While Matilda doesn’t usually do her bangs with rollers, when she does, she runs this frizz-control serum through her strands. Watch her whole process in this TikTok video and then head to Amazon

, Sephora and Color Wow to buy a bottle.

Color Wow Pop + Lock Serum $20 Buy Now

Ouai Leave-In Conditioner

It turns out Matilda and I have something in common! We both love Ouai’s Leave-In Conditioner. It’s a multifunctional mist that protects hair from heat and UV damage, smooths split ends and frizz and detangles strands. She previously told Byrdie, “I can just take a quick shower, and then spray a bunch of that in my hair, and it gets insanely soft afterwards. So I feel like for right now that is my go-to product.” You can find her “go-to product” at Amazon

, Ulta, Sephora and Ouai.