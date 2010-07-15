Taylor Momsen Is A Material Girl

Photo: © Rob Kim/Retna Ltd.

Taylor Momsen is the face of Madonna’s new clothing line. The 16-year-old star will front the campaign for the “4 Minutes” singer’s junior fashion range Material Girl, which she has designed with the help of her 13-year-old daughter Lourdes.

The line consists of flirty mini-dresses, cute accessories, skinny jeans, and studded leather jackets, and Madonna–who has previously designed a range for high street store H+M–believes Taylor is the perfect face and body to front the collection. The range is launched next month and will be sold exclusively at Macy’s department store.

Taylor has become a fashion icon thanks to her laid-back look and the Gossip Girl actress recently revealed she puts no effort into her style, claiming the only deciding factor in the outfits she wears is whether the clothes are clean or not.

Taylor–who signed to IMG Models when she was 14–said: “I really just put on what’s clean. The easiest thing to find in the morning because I’m usually running late. It’s just turned into style–I just don’t bother, I’m just too lazy.”