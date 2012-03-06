Match Your Lips To Your Nails With Butter London’s ‘Lippy’

When we heard rumors of butter LONDON’s foray into the realm of lip glosses last Fashion Week we were giddy with excitement, and now that they’ve officially announced their new line of cosmetics we couldn’t wait to share the news.

A rising cult phenomenon in the world of nails, butter LONDON has always had a finger on the pulse of color, formulas – and now – trends. After noticing a serious uptick in the “matchy-matchy” look on the runways (nails matching lipstick, nails matching clothing, nails matching eyes), butter LONDON decided to expand on their line of already successful nail lacquers and give them a lip lacquer counterpart.

Called “Lippy” (aBritish slang term for someone who makes impertinent or cheeky remarks), thisline of long-wearing, lacquer-like lip glosses will be made available exclusively at Ulta this March.

Lippy will launch with five butter LONDONcolors that are rich and densely pigmented for a look that’s sheer luxury. We got the chance to play around with the new collection on this month’s editorial modelAllie Gonino of The Lying Game and let us tell you, the colors are absolutely sublime.

Available in April onwww.butterlondon.com, each gloss is $17.