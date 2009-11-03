Masquerade Beauty

Halloween season was such a blast this year. I always forget how excited everyone gets to transform into something fantastic and unusual. My favorite event was the Yves St. Laurent Parisienne perfume launch masquerade ball held at the Angel Orensanz Foundation.

Inside the space looked like a huge Gothic church and it felt a bit like a cross between the movie Eyes Wide Shut and the scene from Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo and Juliet. People were elegantly dressed, but all were wearing incredibly sexy and creative masks allowing them to be totally anonymous. For me, it was the perfect moment to experiment with a bold new lip color.

I wore the Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Color Comfort Lip Color in True Red, which paired well with my mysterious black and silver mask. To keep it in place, I first used Benefit’s Benetint to stain the lip and then traced the lip line with Guerlain Lip Liner in Rouge Cassis and then filled them in with the pencil to act as a solid base.

Then I swept on the Soft Red and it stayed through champagne toast and late night dancing. Other guests chose to paint on elaborate eye makeup masks directly to their skin incorporating crystals and feathers. Some smoked out their eyes in kohl under their masks to create depth.

It was so fun and what an amazing thing to see everyone unleash their beauty creativity!