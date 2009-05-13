Masquera Al Ferro Facial

I am no stranger to facials. In fact, I grew up conditioned to believe that bi-weekly facials were a necessity, not just a luxury. I have tried everything from the best $35 Chinatown facial to the most luxurious “total” transformation facials. All of which have been satisfying in there own special ways. What can I say? I’m a sucker for an experienced esthetician with innovative treatments. Especially when there is promise of a thorough cleansing and glowing skin in the end. So naturally, when I heard about Masquera al Ferro available at Ildi Pekar Skin Care here in New York, I was fast on the move to try it.

I arrived at the Ildi Pekar mini spa after an extremely hectic, over-caffeinated day – with tired, de-hydrated skin to show for it. The second I stepped into the office, which is perched on the top floor of an Art Deco skyscraper on Madison Avenue, I was greeted with giant smiles and a “Ciao Bella!” After one massive sigh, I was ready to relax and let the expert work her magic.

Ildi Pekar is well known for her unique anti-aging techniques and customized skin care treatments. With a roster of top models and celebrities, Pekar stays ahead of the curve by investing in Europe’s most advanced beauty technologies. I was more than excited to give this much buzzed about new treatment called Masquera al Ferro a try and see these magical results for myself.

Maschera Al Ferro (Iron Mask) is an Italian Facial that uses iron and magnets to create clean, sensual skin. This facial for smart kids, as a friend affectionately referred to it, uses a concentrated mask with iron microspheres. It is massaged into the skin and works to absorb dead skin cells and other impurities. A magnet is then used to attract the iron particles thus removing dead skin and excess oil. What an ingenious way to utilize a magnetic charge for deep cleansing without harsh chemicals!

It all sounds so techy and advanced for a facial but the results are mind-blowing. I made sure to take lots of notes on the products that Pekar used on my face. After the Maschera Al Ferro, Pekar also applied a Detox Mask and the complementary Eye Area Treatment – icing on the cake. Keep in mind that all of these treatments are personalized based on your skin type and condition and come highly recommended by me as the geekiest (smartest) way to make your skin glow!

Ildi Pekar skin care, 315 Madison Avenue, Suite 2600, New York, NY 10017 212.682.6080