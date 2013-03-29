Masque Madness: The Best Home Treatments For Your Best Spring Skin, Ever

We love a good spa treatment as much as the next beauty-lovin’ gal, but even we know that there are home treatments that rival the pros when it comes to keeping up the beauty routine. This is when a good masque comes in, because when you find one, it’s like having a world-renowned aesthetician on speed dial. Well, maybe not that good, but pretty close.
As we have tried and tested about a bazillion masques, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorites for every single type of skin ailment, from redness to peeling to uneven texture and dryness to acne. Whatever your skin ailment, we’ve got you covered in this roundup, so get ready to participate in some masque madness.
Click through to find out which face masks you need in your life for that perfect spring skin.
Peel-off masques have been around forever for a reason, and this one is particularly effective. The mask is infused with Indian ginseng extract complex and young green coconut water to leave you with a luminous complexion and refined pores.
Joey New York Quick Results Peel Peel-Off Masque, $32, dermstore.com
Face drier than the desert or irritated from too much sun/wind/living life? This uber-hydrating masque is a celebrity and editor favorite and helps soothe and hydrate on contact. It's perfect for red, irritated or otherwise upset-with-you skin.
Kate Somerville Quench Hydrating Mask, $45, beautybar.com
From one of the most effective skincare lines out there come two masques that will handle whatever's bothering you: Ultracalming will help abate redness and irritation and put a lockdown on discomfort by soothing and healing, while Multivitamin Power Recovery uses concentrated vitamins A, C, E and F to help skin recover from damage and infuse it with essential nutrients and moisture. Either way, this is the way to glow, girl.
Dermalogica Ultracalming Relief Masque & Multivitamin Power Recovery Masque, $45 and $46 respectively, dermalogica.com
If your skin feels uneven or just sort of dull and lackluster, this mask will help exfoliate, retexturize and smooth what ails you. Slide it on with the provided rubber paddle, wait 20-25 minutes, then simply peel it off to remove dead, lifeless skin and reveal the luminous face underneath. Bonus: it's also oil-free.
Elizabeth Arden Visible Difference Peel & Reveal Revitalizing Mask, $36, macys.com
Ok, so it's not a traditional "masque" per se, but anyone with a sunburn or acne has experienced the tingly cleansing sensation and soothing properties of a thick layer of Noxzema applied to the face. Need a quick, cost-effective DIY masque idea? This is one of our favorites.
Noxzema Deep Cleansing Cream Plus Moisturizers, $4.79, drugstore.com
Did you know that Kentucky mud was the secret to mindblowing skin? Neither did we until we tried this amazing, deep-cleansing masque that uses a touch of the stuff to cleanse, brighten, and moisturize like nobody's business. We're hooked.
ReVive Masque de Glaise, $145, bergdorfgoodman.com
Let's face it: the environment is not a friend to your skin. This masque uses gentle antioxidant beads packed with Vitamin E to deliver healing and radiance to stressed-out skin while protecting it against environmental damage. Skin is glowing, soft, moisturized and ready for the day.
Jurlique Herbal Recovery Antioxidant Gel Mask, $48, jurlique.com
With activated charcoal to help lift oil, dirt and yuckiness from your skin paired with black sugar for gentle polish, this is the perfect skin detox from too much makeup, sweat and general living. Plus, at this price, you don't have to break the bank for good skin.
Freeman Charcoal & Black Sugar Facial Polishing Mask, $3.99, freemanbeauty.com
Ah, leave it to Burt's Bees to give us a moisture-packed and natural mask that delivers amazing results. This is intense hydration, so dry skin sufferers (and all of us who, you know, survived winter), this is your soothing, uber-moisturizing solution with glowing results that last and last.
Burt's Bees Intense Hydration Treatment Mask, $18, burtsbees.com
OK, acne sufferers: this one is for you. This genius little sulfur-based product is a hybrid of Eastern and Western medicine that corrects the skin's natural chemistry, therefore prohibiting the environment for acne to even start. It's soothing, it's refreshing, it's effective.
DERMADoctor Ain't Misbehavin' Mask, $45, beauty.com
Using Caudalie's super-effective patented vinotherapy compound, this masque-peel combination goes to work in ten minutes to cleanse pores, exfoliate, reduce surface oil and perfect the texture of skin. Your skin looks bright and clear and you don't even need a legal ID to use it.
Caudalie Vinoperfect Enzymatic Peel Mask, $40, sephora.com
This mask is like a yoga class for your face, infusing essential nutrients while it teaches your skin how to breathe. It essentially makes sure your skin knows how to pack away the good stuff for anaerobic or less-than-ideal conditions, making it more effective and youthful. In a word: awesome.
Radical Skincare Instant Revitalizing Mask, $65, radicalskincare.com
Uncontrollable redness or irritation? This beautiful treatment, packed with pure plant extracts, helps to calm irritation and soothe redness so skin looks less agitated and more, well, at peace. Plus the combination of certified organic lemon tea tree and rose geranium is just heavenly. It's like a mini trip to the spa each week without the painful price tag.
Aveda Outer Peace Cooling Masque, $37, aveda.com