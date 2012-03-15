Want A Mason Pearson Brush But Can’t Afford The Price Tag? Here’s An Alternative

If you follow Beauty High on Twitter (which, if you don’t, you should probably get on that), you know that I have been lusting over Mason Pearson brushes for a long time. I recently took the plunge and ordered my own dream brush and it has been true love ever since. But I have to admit, if I had known there was a cheaper brush out there that would have given me the same results I probably would have held off on breaking the bank for a hair brush.

Turns out Sonia Kashuk actually created that other (cheaper) alternative. Her bristle hair brush runs for a cool $14.99 (compared to the $120 I spent on my Mason Pearson) and provides the same, shiny results. So what’s the difference between these two brushes? We broke it down for you below:

What the Mason Pearson Does: You can only expect that a brush that has been around for 125 years has perfected itself. The patented pneumatic cushion conforms to the contours of the scalp, while the nylon and boar bristles distributes natural oils, exfoliates the scalp and stimulates circulation. That’s a lot of oomph to come from a brush.

What Sonia Kashuk’s Bristle Brush Does: This hairbrush paddle has a supple, formed base pad densely packed with nylon bristles. The handle has a contoured shape to fit comfortably in the hand and it comes in a travel-friendly size.