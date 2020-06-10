7 Non-Clumping Mascaras That Rival Falsies

Scroll To See More Images

Even though clumpy, overdone lashes are definitely a trend in the beauty world right now, not everyone wants a piece of that particular action—sometimes you just want perfectly long, dark, voluminous lashes sans spider leg action. And that’s where we come in: no matter what type of eyelashes you have or what you’re looking for in a product, we’ve got a brilliant, non-clumping mascara for you. These are the very best mascaras that don’t clump—prepare to find your future favorite.

Choose Marc Jacobs Beauty‘s new mascara for long lashes without the heaviness, Clé de Peau Beauté’s for a truly waterproof formula or Buxom’s for all the curl. CoverGirl‘s Crump Crusher mascara is one of the best drugstore choices out there and does exactly what the name promises. If you’re looking for a more natural vibe, like your own lashes but darker and longer, try Glossier’s Lash Slick. It’s water-resistant but comes off with any cleanser.

Shop some of our favorite non-clumping mascaras, below. And remember, the key to no clumps is in how you apply it. As you layer, don’t wait for the formula to dry in between. Just keep swiping until you see the desired length and volume.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Marc Jacobs Beauty At Lash’d Lengthening and Curling Mascara

If the brand’s iconic Velvet Noir Major Volume Mascara is too clumpy for your liking, this new lengthening mascara will be right up your alley. Biotin peptides condition so lashes feel lightweight.

CoverGirl LashBlast Clump Crusher

The curved, plastic brush with angled teeth really helps get every single lash covered in mascara, even those difficult little corner ones. But the best part about this mascara is the formula; it’s truly smudge-resistant and builds beautifully without ever giving you that spider-leg look.

Buxom Sculpted Lash Mascara

This mascara has an S-shaped brush and a formula that actually delivers on the promise of curlier lashes. The polymer-rich formula lifts lashes at the root, then coats them in thin, blacker-than-black mascara.

M.A.C. Haute & Naughty Lash

The big, fluffy brush probably clues you into the fact that this mascara is going to build mega volume, but until you try it, you really have no idea how big and thick your eyelashes can actually be. A single coat of this mascara is like applying three coats of anything else, and unlike many other volumizing mascaras we’ve tried, this doesn’t dry out your lashes.

Clé de Peau Beauté Perfect Lash Mascara

If you need something truly waterproof that doesn’t even think about clumping up on you, Perfect Lash is it. The incredibly rich-but-not-clumpy formula holds on with everything you have.

Benefit BADgal BANG! Volumizing Mascara

This smudge-proof, water-resistant and volumizing mascara makes lashes look ultra-long without the clumps. Plus, it lasts up to 36 hours without flaking.

Glossier Lash Slick

For natural-looking length, Glossier’s Lash Slick is your jam. Tiny fibers coat lashes from root to tip, while film-forming polymers lift and lock each fiber into place—without clumps.