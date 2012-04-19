StyleCaster
Mascara-Free: Would You Go Without This Beauty Essential?

Amanda Elser
by
Could you go a day without mascara? Women everywhere would rather go barefoot than step a foot outside the door without this number one beauty essential. But we are recommending you do just that. Seen all over the runways and in numerous spring editorials, mascara-free beauty could be the next big trend.

If paired with a bold lip or a strong brow, this look could actually enhance your look rather than subdue it. And while we admit, your bare lashes may take some time to get used to, we would never lead you astray.

So before you wave us off, check out the slideshow above for some beauty inspiration. From bronzed cheeks to stained pouts to bleached brows, the no-mascara look actually works with all of these beauty trends, so why not hop on board?

Images via Fashion Gone Rogue 

April issue of Ukrainian magazine, Playing Fashion.

Simple makeup was used by Filippa Smedhagen Sund for this "Androgyn" editorial.

Photographer Helene Bozzi and stylist James V. Thomas for a Fashion Gone Rogue exclusive.

Desiree Wise used understated makeup for this "Bright Noise" editorial.

Beauty artist Olivia uses Dior products to give Iga the perfect feminine look with red lips and braided tresses in this Fashion Gone Rogue exclusive.

Makeup artist Tiziana Raimondo used colorful makeup without mascara in the "La La Girlz" editorial.

Edgy makeup by artist Vanessa Jarman for this "Nineties Nation" editorial.

A short bob and plum lips by beauty artist Janina Zais completed this Fashion Gone Rogue editorial.

