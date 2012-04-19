Mascara-Free: Would You Go Without This Beauty Essential?

Could you go a day without mascara? Women everywhere would rather go barefoot than step a foot outside the door without this number one beauty essential. But we are recommending you do just that. Seen all over the runways and in numerous spring editorials, mascara-free beauty could be the next big trend.

If paired with a bold lip or a strong brow, this look could actually enhance your look rather than subdue it. And while we admit, your bare lashes may take some time to get used to, we would never lead you astray.

So before you wave us off, check out the slideshow above for some beauty inspiration. From bronzed cheeks to stained pouts to bleached brows, the no-mascara look actually works with all of these beauty trends, so why not hop on board?

