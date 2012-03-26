10 Of Our Favorite Mascaras For Any Look

As any beauty babe knows, mascara’s are not all one in the same. With the variety of colors, formulas and wands out there, it’s a wonder that anyone could ever find just ONE to fit their needs! To make it easier for you, we’ve broken down some of the best mascaras out there. Whether you’re looking for some extra volume for that big date, or if you’re looking for a waterproof formula — we know what you’ll need to get that extra ounce of stunning. Now get ready to bat those lashes!
What’s your favorite mascara? Create a StyleCaster profile and tell us in the comment section below!
This waterproof mascara can stand the test of time and any freak rainstorm that comes your way!
(Blinc Kiss Me Mascara, $24 at sephora.com)
Vibrating mascara can help you recreate the strokes of a master make up artist at home!
(Lancôme 'Ôscillation' Vibrating Infinite Powermascara, $35 at nordstrom.com)
Go for a curling mascara like this one when you're looking to define lashes.
(DiorShow Iconic Mascara, $24.50 at sephora.com)
To get a little glam into your beauty look, try a glitter mascara!
(LA Splash Glitter Mascara, $6.49 at ulta.com)
This mascara is made of completely natural materials for the eco-friendly gal.
(Tarte Lights, Camera, Lashes, $19 at sephora.com)
To separate lashes and get every lash during application, try this cool mascara with a wand specifically designed for separating lashes.
(Givenchy Phenomen'Eyes Mascara, $30 at sephora.com)
Guys and gals alike can partake in this unisex mascara.
(CK One Unisex Mascara to be Released in April)
If you love that false lash look without having to deal with the mess, try this mascara!
(Too Faced Better Than False Lashes Nylon Lash Extension System, $35 at sephora.com)
If your lashes are looking a little stumpy, try this lengthening mascara.
(Clinique High Lengths Mascara, $15 at sephora.com)
To volumize lashes, look for a mascara like this one that is formulated to give body to your lashes.
(Lancome HYPNÔSE DRAMA Instant Full Body Volume Mascara, $26 at sephora.com)