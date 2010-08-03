Le Métier De Beauté Anamorphic Lash Mascara

A good mascara can be surprisingly hard to find. You want it to make your lashes look long and lush, be totally smudge-proof AND help keep your fringe healthy. Look no further than this luxe mascara, which features beeswax to condition lashes, plus a clump-free formula that adds beautiful volume and definition. It’s also one of the best we’ve seen when it comes to smudging–we applied it in the morning and after a very long, sweaty day the mascara hadn’t moved, melted or smudged a bit.
Price: $34
Where To Buy: neimanmarcus.com
