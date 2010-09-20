Get Long, Lush Lashes!

Photo: © Steve Granitz/WireImage

Gorgeous lashes are an instant way to enhance and dramatize eyes! For instant gratification, the key elements to have on hand are a great mascara and a set of false lashes.

Here are my essential tips for getting beautiful, dramatic lashes:

Begin by using an eyelash curler. Gently tap your curler at the base of the lash, as close to the lash line as possible. By doing so, this will make lashes look longer and eyes look wider and brighter.

To create the illusion of a stronger, thicker lash line, apply a dark liner or powder eyshadow to the base of the lash line. Be sure to apply the liner as close to the lash line as possible.

Look for a mascara that will give you immediate drama. I like Hourglass Cosmetics’ Film Noir Full Spectrum Mascara. To lengthen the lash, take the tip of the wand and apply mascara to the tips of lashes only in an upward direction. For thickness, wait a moment and then apply mascara at the base of the lash using quick strokes, swiveling the brush right to left, up and out.

The key to this look is to apply your false lashes after applying mascara. The combination of the thickness from the mascara on your own lash and the soft, delicate effect from the false lashes will create an optical illusion of naturally lush lashes. Be sure to customize your false lashes according to the size of your eye. Should you need to trim the lashes to fit your eye, be sure to only cut the lash at the outer corner.

It’s best to mold the false lash by bringing the outer and inner corners of the lash strip together so that the lash will mold to your eye. This will avoid the false lash from peeling up.

Next, apply lash adhesive to the base of the lash and be sure to allow a few seconds for the glue to adhere. Apply the false lash as close to the lash line as possible – from the inner corner out.

Take your eyelash curler and tap your lashes to interconnect your false lash with your real lash to create a more natural appearance. Don’t apply mascara to your false lashes–this will create a Bambi-eyed effect, which can look cartoonish and fake.

Try on your own lush lash look in the virtual Makeover Studio!

As one of the web’s largest beauty sites, DailyMakeover.com constantly receives products from beauty companies for editorial review. Please read our Editorial Ethics Pledge if you’d like to know how we select products to feature.

Celebrity makeup artist Gina Brooke’s philosophy is that there are no rules–with makeup, the possibilities are endless. TheHourglass Cosmetics artistic director has worked with beauty icon Madonna on three of her world tours, as well as creating looks for stars like Anne Hathaway, Naomi Campbell and Gisele Bundchen. As a guest editor for Daily Makeover, Gina will show you how to play with fun new makeup trends and share her tips for using makeup to enhance your best features.