The Right Way to Apply Mascara for Your Eye Shape

Most women we know won’t leave the house without mascara, and it’s easy to see why. Mascara is the one product that instantly makes you look more put together, more awake, more alive. But are you making the most of your mascara’s lash boosting powers? It turns out there are strategic ways to apply your mascara to play up your specific eye shape. We caught up with Sonia Kashuk, makeup artist and founder of Sonia Kashuk Beauty, to learn the simple tricks that can transform your look with just a swipe of the wand.

All Eye Shapes

First things first. “With any eye shape, you want to start with an eyelash curler to open up the eye,” says Kashuk. “It goes hand in hand with mascara.”

Wide Set Eyes

First, coat all the lashes with a mascara that has a thin, precise wand. Then you want to use a large wand mascara, such as the Sonia Kashuk Lashify Mascara ($6.99, target.com), to coat the lashes around the inner corner to the middle of the lid — this creates the illusion that the eyes are closer together. If lashes start to get clumpy after a few coats, use a lash comb to separate the lashes and create stronger definition.

Close Set Eyes

With close set eyes, Kashuk recommends putting emphasis on the outer corners of the eye to make them look wider. After curling lashes, apply the first coat of mascara to all of the lashes. The second coat should focus on the lashes from the center of the eyelid to the outside corner. Wiggle the wand back and forth at the roots, making them darker than the roots on the rest of the eye. Kashuk also recommends adding in a few individual lashes if you want more exaggeration. “Use a magnifying mirror to fill in any spots where there’s a void.”

Monolid

The key with monolid eyes is to make the lashes long, but go easy on the thickness. You want to be able to see the eyelid through the lashes to keep the eye looking more open. For both coats, use a lengthening mascara, such as Maybelline Define-A-Lash Lengthening Mascara ($7.99, maybelline.com), on all of the lashes.

Small Eyes

To make small eyes look larger and rounder, apply one coat on the entire lashes. But for the second coat, focus in the center to make eyes appear bigger. Use a thin wand mascara for more precision and to avoid clumping.

