News: Mary-Kate Olsen Chops Her Hair; Britney Spears Bares Cleavage on New Single Cover

Wendy Rodewald
by
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

That’s Mary-Kate on the left with a new, shorter haircut.
Photo: Getty Images

Mary-Kate Olsen has chopped five inches off her hair, says her hairstylist Mark Townsend. [Instagram]

Britney Spears has revealed the cover of her new single, “Work Bitch,” in which she wears a cleavage-baring body suit and a blonde, shoulder-length hairstyle. [Us Weekly]

Drew Barrymore tried the orange lipstick trend at a party in New York last night. [People StyleWatch]

Rita Ora is creating a limited-edition range of nail and lip shades for Rimmel. [PopSugar Beauty]

Pretty! Get a sneak peek of Revlon’s Spring 2014 makeup collection months before it hits stores. [SheFinds]

