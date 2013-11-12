Mary-Kate and Ashley Cover Allure, Talk Biggest Beauty Regrets

With three successful clothing lines and a fragrance launch set for January 2014, it’s clear that Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen won’t slow down anytime soon. The actresses turned designers also just landed the cover of Allure, or rather, each scored their own cover. Of course, they couldn’t go without their signature beach waves, and we loved that the magazine covers were each focused on the girls’ luminous skin rather than piling on makeup. Not that we needed another reason to obsess over the Olsens, but their barely there makeup makes us love them even more.

During the shoot, Allure asked Mary-Kate what her biggest hair regret was. She replied with, “Extensions. I woke up one day and I said, ‘You know, I don’t want to wear a bikini top this summer, so I guess I’ll get hair that covers my breasts.’ And it did!” When it comes to the entertainment industry, though, the girls have no regrets about passing up roles at the moment. “I was reading scripts, and ultimately I just said to the people who are representing me, ‘I need to do things 100 percent. I don’t feel like I can give you 100 percent of my time,'” Ashley told the magazine.

Independent career women who aren’t afraid to say no and they go bare-faced on a magazine cover? That’s what we call role models.

Image via Allure

[Allure]