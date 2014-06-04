Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Releasing Elizabeth and James Nirvana Perfume Oil

Olsen fans, get excited, because Mary-Kate and Ashley are expanding their Elizabeth and James Nirvana perfume line. Announced via Instagram this afternoon, the newest addition to the fragrance family will be a Nirvana Perfume Oil, available in both the Nirvana White and Nirvana Black scents.

Set to be available soon exclusively at Sephora, the newest products will certainly be a hit with customers, considering the original Nirvana fragrances are already well on their way to being cult favorites. No word yet on pricing or the official launch date, but stay tuned as we’ll keep you updated as we learn more!