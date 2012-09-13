Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Are Launching a Fragrance

Yesterday’s presentation for Elizabeth and James, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen‘s contemporary clothing line, came with a nugget of beauty news: The sisters will be launching a fragrance. The 26-year-old twins are teaming up with Sephora to create a signature scent under the Elizabeth and James label, set to launch in March 2014.

It won’t be the first foray into fragrance for the Olsens. Before cultivating their high-fashion image, in 2003 the then-teenagers debuted Mary-Kate and Ashley One.

We’re guessing the packaging for this new scent, like the twins, will look a little more grown-up.

Are you excited to get a whiff of the Olsens’ new scent?