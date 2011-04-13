Mary Alice Stephenson On Beauty Must Haves And Sally Hansen

Mary Alice Stephenson, the famed style expert known for working her magic both on and off the red carpet is teaming up with beauty brand Sally Hansen to share her trend expertise and serve as a media voice for the company. Stephenson has big plans for the brand, looking to popularize Sally Hansen among the fashion elite.



We caught up with the fashion maven to discuss what’s to come in the near future, beauty must-haves, and career accomplishments. Read on below!

Can you explain how you’ll be working with Sally Hansen?

As a Style Advisor, it’s my job to align Sally Hansen with the fashion world, combining my fashion expertise with Sally Hansen’s innovative beauty products to create trend-setting looks for both red carpet celebrities and consumers who crave cutting edge styles.

What can we expect to see from the brand in the near future?

Sally Hansen is truely an innovator in head-to-toe beauty. The beauty leader continues to develop game-changing products, from the Salon Effects Real Nail Polish Strips to new hair removal formulas. In the months to come, Sally Hansen will continue on this ground-breaking path with new launches along with designer collaborations, which will include exclusive shades from Alice & Olivia, Prabal Gurung, Rachel Roy, J. Mendel and Tracy Reese which hit stores in September.

You’ve had quite an accomplished career from television to the red carpet. Was working in the fashion industry something you’ve always wanted?

Yes, I don’t believe you can achieve anything in life without extreme focus, voicing your dreams to the universe and working your butt off! I told my mom at 15 I wanted to be fashion director of Harper’s Bazaar and by 35 I was!!! My career has evolved so much since then and I have my own company that now enables me to apply my passion for fashion and beauty in such a wide variety of ways. Whether commenting on GMA, Oprah, CNN or Fox, creating internet content for many of the world’s most important brands, styling for Harper’s Bazaar, to acting as spokesperson for Sally Hansen, Talbots, Amazon and Make A Wish. Every day I am doing what I love and coupling my knowledge and talent with my passion for helping people in new and inspiring ways.

Have you always had an interest in the beauty realm as well?

Absolutely, beauty is a part of everything I’ve done and do in my career. Fashion and beauty work simultaneously. They can’t exist without each other. Every magazine cover, fashion sitting or red carpet styling I’ve ever done I’ve had to decide both the fashion the model is wearing and what her hair, makeup and nails will look like. When I’ve consulted for shows such as Covert Affairs, Royal Pains and Barely Legal, I created a vision of what the stars of the show should look like from what brands they are wearing to the best way to have their hair and makeup. Same for the red carpet, as a stylist I create the look head-to-toe! In my world, one does not exist without the other. One of my favorite sayings is “beauty without intelligence is a masterpiece painted on a napkin!”

What beauty products do you always have in your bag?

B Essential Oil: People tell me everyday I smell so good! This is my secret.

Sally Hansen Mighty Mini: The perfect sized tweezer with a slanted tip that makes tweezing my brows a breeze.

Estee Lauder DayWear Sheer Tint: Protective moisturizer that also has a sheer tint to give my tired skin a gorgeous glow.

Tide To Go Mini: A stylist’s secret weapon. I don’t leave home without this instant stain remover.

Sally Hansen Lip Inflation Extreme: This gives me the perfect pout and I also dab it on my fly-aways!

Diorshow Mascara: It gives my lashes a triple-shot of glamour! Even if I don’t wear anything else…I always have on mascara!

M.A.C Technakohl Liner: This eyeliner works like a liquid liner without the mess.

Sally Hansen Complete Salon Manicure: I change my nail color like I do my shoes and bags!! Almost everyday!! So in my bag at any time is the new Sally Hansen color I’m obsessed with. Right now I am into the Sally Hansen Complete Salon Manicure shade All Fired Up for Spring. It’s a St Tropez red that has the perfect touch of orange. I also like the Complete Salon Manicure in Commander In Chic. Need I say why!!

And finally, what would you consider your 5 beauty essentials that you use everyday?

You can’t be beautiful on the outside without being beautiful on the inside….

Soul Candy: Doing something daily to make others feel gorgeous and special is my #1 beauty serum!

Billy’s Greens: I heard about this through Cindy Crawford and now can’t live without it!

Dr. Sears Eico Pro Omega 3 vitamins: My skin loves this!

Quaker Oats: Powers up my day!

Smart Water: Can’t get enough.

Green Tea: Guilt free caffeine.

And last but not least! Every day kisses and hugs from my 5 year old son.

Photo: Andrew H. Walker, Getty Images