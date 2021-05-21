We Need To Talk About Martha Stewart’s Bright Blonde Beach Waves

It’s hot girl summer, indeed. Just take a look at Martha Stewart’s hair in the new photos she posted to Instagram. We’ve truly never seen her this glam. The 79-year-old puckered up in front of a bar cart but she made it clear that it’s just the mirror she’s using to admire her look—not the booze. “No I am not drinking everything on the bar,” Stewart wrote on Instagram.

She’s actually all dolled up for The Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival in Miami, where she’s launching her cannabis line with edibles and a CBD-infused beverage. Her makeup was done by Nicole Daisy Toye, who gave the entrepreneur dark-lined eyes and glossy pink lips. Her skin is glowing too, probably thanks to a bit of blush and bronzer.

Stewart didn’t credit who gave her those stunning blonde beach waves but maybe she did them herself? It’s a perfect look for a Miami night out. And that bronze dress she’s calling a “burlap?” It’s by Brunello Cucinelli.

We’re not the only one’s freaking out over Stewart’s new look. I mean, you know she knows she looks good. But so do her friends and fans. “We love glam Martha!!!” wrote makeup artist Priscilla Ono. “You set the bar too high for us all!!!!” wrote Ellen Pompeo.

With vaccination rates rising, mask mandates lifting and many of us getting ready to travel safely, the Internet is pretty obsessed with the idea of Hot Girl Summer. Of course, this is for women and men and people of all genders (and ages!) to pop on some lipstick, see friends and family for the first time in forever and let their hair down. Take some inspo from Stewart’s glam and take some time for yourself to feel confident and sexy this summer.