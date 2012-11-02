Marni Set to Launch First Fragrance

This February, Italian label Marni will debut its first-ever fragrance, and—true to its innovative, fashion-forward roots, the label’s debut scent will be darker and bolder than some of the other floral and fruit-focused fragrances on the market right now.

Consuelo Castiglioni, Marni’s creative director, told WWD that the scent is “for a woman who dresses for herself, who doesn’t follow trends but is sophisticated and also maybe a little eccentric.”

Castiglioni worked with Veronique Gabai-Pinsky, global brand president of Aramis and Designer Fragrances, BeautyBank and Idea Bank at Estée Lauder, to create a seriously bold fragrance that would reflect the brand’s modern approach to fashion. According to WWD, the two started with a scent that was quite spicy, with a lot of “woody notes,” before adding “dark, intense rose oil to inject voluptuousness.” The result, according to Gabai-Pinsky, is “very modern and bold.”

The quirky, polka-dot bottle will retail for $105-$155, and, in an interesting twist, Marni isn’t looking to go big with the scent just yet. For the first six months, Saks Fifth Avenue will have the exclusive, and after that, the fragrance will be sold in just 2,000 stores.

