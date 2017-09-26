StyleCaster
Marion Cotillard Looks So Different with Bleached Blonde Hair

Just because the days are getting darker doesn’t mean our hair has to follow suit. Take it from Marion Cotillard, who recently ditched her brown hair for bleached blonde. The 41-year-old actress debuted her color at Milan Fashion Week on Monday, where she stunned in a lime green suit and just-dyed blonde braids that fell right below her shoulders.

Cotillard’s hair—which is somewhere between full-on platinum and golden blonde—was styled in four neat, mini-French braids. The braids allowed Cotillard’s natural brown roots to peek through, giving her new color some extra texture.

Though we don’t know if Cotillard’s lighter color is for a role or if she just felt like going blonde, she’s definitely making a plea for brighter hair this fall—even if the shorter days are telling us otherwise.

