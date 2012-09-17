Marion Cotillard Matches Lips to Tips for Dior Magazine

For the launch of Dior’s print magazine, French actress Marion Cotillard is on the cover of the brand new mag posing in one of the fashion houses’ iconic designs — one from 1947 to be exact. The actress, who is the face of Lady Dior handbags, certainly fits the bill to be cast as the cover girl of the first issue, but what we’re more interested in is the fact that she is donning matching tips and lips in the editorial spread.

Cotillard looks flawless in a vintage corset in one of the shots with a tousled updo and red lips, but you’ll also see that she’s holding out her hands as if to let her red nails dry — the exact red shade of her lips. This trend has had quite a moment lately, but what do you think of the look? Do you prefer to switch up the colors on your lips and nails? Let us know in the poll below!

[via FashionCopious]