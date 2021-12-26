This Skin-Lifting Anti-Aging Serum Is Like a Faux Facelift For $34

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

We all know vitamin C as the orange juice we’re supposed to drink to stay healthy, except it’s way more than just a nostalgic childhood beverage. It’s one of the biggest names in skincare thanks to its many beneficial properties. And we found a serum that’s packed with the iconic antioxidant, along with several other skin-loving ingredients.

Mario Badescu’s Vitamin C Serum is just like all of the brand’s other skincare offerings—simple, gentle and effective. This particular product leaves you with a radiant, even and glowing complexion. And, with winter having the ability to dry out your skin and make it appear dull, there’s no better time to invest in a quality vitamin C serum.

Not only is Mario Badescu’s version enriched with vitamin C, it also includes soothing aloe, plumping hyaluronic acid, rejuvenating collagen, restoring ginseng root extract and conditioning castor oil. These are powerful ingredients on their own, so when mixed together—voila—you have the perfect skin concoction.

“The very first morning after applying it my skin had a very youthful look, almost like it had been lifted,” wrote one shopper. “It definitely looks brighter and my melasma is slowly fading. This is truly a miracle product and I am so excited to continue using it.”

Another loyal customer said, “I have been using this serum for years and it is my favorite. I started noticing my skin looking tighter and more youthful after only a few days.”

Vitamin C can do so much, like give you a youthful glow. It can also improve your skin’s texture and minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Just when you thought we were done listing all the positives, nope, vitamin C does even more. It brightens your skin, fades spots and even shields your complexion from environmental aggressors like pollution and UV light.

With hyaluronic acid and collagen as the serum’s sidekick ingredients, your skin will be left feeling hydrated, smooth and firm in no time. All you have to do is apply three to four drops onto clean skin, and follow this process with your fav moisturizer. So many other vitamin C serums cost upwards of at least $50, making Mario Badescu’s 25 percent discount all the more enticing.

(Remember to stay away from your eyes, and be careful if you have sensitive skin, as vitamin C can be quite potent.)

“My skin was already pretty glowy, but this has taken it to another level. So pleased with this purchase. Definitely worth the money,” wrote one shopper who rated it five stars.

Get yourself a serum that does the most, which would be Mario Badescu’s Vitamin C Serum. It confronts several skin concerns in one fell swoop and provides results you can’t make up. At just $34, it’s about time your skin soaks up this incredible serum.