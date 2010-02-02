A Mario Badescu Skin Expert Explains How to Keep Our Complexions Clear

Keeping your skin clear can be a daily battle. If you use the wrong cleanser, mask, or exfoliator, you can end up causing more problems– rather than finding solutions. We constantly search for new ways to cure breakouts (which always pop up at the worst possible moments) and make our skin look more awake and refreshed.

We went to the pros to help us get some answers (and relief) from our skin qualms. Below, Nicole Darmanin of Mario Badescu fills us in on a few of her skin secrets.

SC: Whats the best way to fake glowing skin? Is there a product that we can use regularly to do this?



Nicole Darmanin: My favorite way to combat a dull complexion is to use a brightening mask. I love Mario Badescus Enzyme Revitalizing Mask— it is great for skin that is tired looking or dehydrated, especially after a long flight. You can usually see a difference after just one use. The best part is that you arent faking– the mask actually dissolves dead skin cells to improve the look of skin.



SC: After the cold months, how can we get moisture back into our skin without causing excess oil or breakouts?

ND: There are lots of amazing moisturizers that arent super rich or heavy. Look for ingredients like hyaluronic acid, collagen, and ceremides. These help to soften and bind moisture to the skin. Adding a hydrating serum to your daily regimen can really help boost moisture levels.

SC: How can we get rid of redness on our cheeks?

ND: Generally speaking, you would want to look for skin care products that are specially formulated to calm and reduce redness. Mario Badescu has a product called Control Cream that is a cult favorite for reducing redness– its amazing.

SC: Is there a way to dry out a pimple without drying out the rest of the skin around the area?

ND: If you are using a spot treatment, only apply it to the pimple. Lots of people make the mistake of applying it all around the area of the breakout. Also, once you can tell that the pimple is healing, apply the spot treatment less frequently.

SC: What is your favorite product, how should we use it, and why is it your favorite?

ND: The Herbal Hydrating Serum is my absolute favorite. Its a lightweight oil-free hydrating gel that contains ceremides and gingko. If you are dry, apply a thin layer over moisturizer. If you have oily skin you can apply it alone to clean skin. Its also great for hydrating after too much sun exposure or a long flight.

For over 40 years, Mario Badescu has been relied upon as a source for quality skin care. Today their products and services are one of New Yorks best kept secrets. Their valued clientele includes models and actors, as well as everyday men and women who understand the importance of good skin care. The brands enduring success and loyal following are the result of the late Mario Badescus timeless philosophy that skin care should be simple, gentle, and effective. The brand continues their founders tradition by using fresh fruits, botanicals, and other natural ingredients as the basis for their products and salon services. Mario Badescu’s priority is to help you achieve and maintain healthy, radiant skin.

