Shoppers Swear This Night Cream ‘Works Just As Well If Not Better’ Than La Mer & It’s 25% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve ever wondered what luxury skincare feels like, wait no more. La Mer, a top luxury beauty brand, has attracted the likes of Kim Kardashian West and Chrissy Teigen, and the source of most of this celeb attention is none other than the brand’s coveted Crème De La Mer moisturizer. However, there’s a new sheriff in town, and thanks to Amazon’s Black Friday sales, her price tag is $333.50 cheaper. Yes, you read that number correctly, and no, we’re not that bad at math.

Crème De La Mer is a celeb of its own because of its ability to do just about everything good for your skin. It has an ultra-rich formula that deeply moisturizes, heals, and protects. It even minimizes the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles—and after all our holiday shopping and wrapping up the year, we sure could use it. But all of this is no match for Mario Badescu’s way more affordable alternative. It calls on similar ingredients like seaweed extract, glycerin, collagen, elastin, and hyaluronic acid to give your skin all the moisture it deserves—at a fraction of its competitor’s price.

If you still don’t believe that a $17 moisturizer could mimic one that’s $350, head over to the reviews section where more than 1,200 shoppers have given this product a perfect five-star rating.

“This product is AMAZING. By far the best facial moisturizer I have ever used,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “I previously used La Mer which broke the bank at $175 a container. This product works just as well if not better.”

Usually $22, this La Mer dupe is on sale for Black Friday for just under $17, so you’ll have savings on savings with this buy.

The oil-free formula is suitable for combination, oily, and sensitive skin types, which is a major bonus since you’ll wake up with a more nourished and illuminated complexion. Not only does it hydrate your skin with hyaluronic acid, it also gives your skin a plump bounce that you’re definitely going to want this chilly winter and beyond. The collagen and elastin, in particular, are packed with proteins that help smooth lines.

“Incredible moisturizer. Instantly hydrating and thick, but does not cause breakouts. I’ve been having problematic skin because of wearing masks in the heat of summer, and this is seriously helping. I’ve been using all kinds of clearing products that dry out the skin, in addition to retinol, which leaves skin feeling tight, but the minute I put this on, all those issues vanish. I wake up with baby soft skin. Seriously impressed with this affordable product,” wrote another shopper.

Now that we’ve hopefully convinced you of this moisturizer’s irresistibly good ingredients and unbelievably effective results, it’s time to check out. Soon, you won’t even remember the name La Mer and will instead be basking in the glory of having healthy, glowing skin all thanks to this Mario Badescu moisturizer.