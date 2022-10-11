Shoppers Say This $15 Anti-Aging Night Cream Is ‘Comparable to The La Mer Face Cream’—& It’s on Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve ever wondered what luxury skincare feels like, wait no more. La Mer, a top luxury beauty brand, has attracted the likes of Kim Kardashian West and Chrissy Teigen, and the source of most of this celeb attention is none other than the brand’s coveted Crème De La Mer moisturizer. However, there’s a new sheriff in town, and thanks to the Prime Day sale, her price tag is $365 cheaper. Yes, you read that number correctly, and no, we’re not that bad at math.

Crème De La Mer is a celeb of its own because of its ability to do just about everything good for your skin. It has an ultra-rich formula that deeply moisturizes, heals and protects. It even minimizes the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. But all of this is no match for Mario Badescu’s way more affordable alternative, the Seaweed Night Cream. It calls on similar ingredients like seaweed extract, glycerin, collagen, elastin and hyaluronic acid to give your skin all the moisture it deserves—but at a fraction of its competitor’s price.

In fact, it actually has a 30 percent discount during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. We’ve never seen its price tag dip below $14.69, so this is definitely a good steal. If you haven’t already, make sure you’re signed up for a Prime membership or free 30-day trial to take advantage of this stellar deal (and many others).

If you still can’t believe that a $15 moisturizer could mimic one that’s $380, head over to the reviews section where more shoppers swear it’s as good as La Mer.

“La Mer is my fave cream, but it’s super pricey and I can’t afford it all the time, so I use this instead,” wrote one shopper. “It works; I’m 50 and get mistaken for 30 all the time.”

RELATED: 5 Crème De La Mer Alternatives That Make Your Skin Look Younger & Cost A Fraction Of The Price

The oil-free formula is suitable for combination, oily, and sensitive skin types, which is a major bonus since you’ll wake up with a more nourished and illuminated complexion. Not only does it hydrate your skin with hyaluronic acid, but it also gives your skin a plump bounce that you’re definitely going to want this summer and beyond. Collagen and elastin, in particular, are packed with proteins that help smooth lines.

“I use it because it’s a GREAT nighttime moisturizer for someone with dry skin. That said, this is comparable to the La Mer face cream,” wrote another shopper. “I feel moisturized right after putting it on and when I wake up. I have been using it for over a year now. I had no reactions like pimples or rash irritation like I often get with new products.”

Now that we’ve hopefully convinced you of this moisturizer’s irresistibly good ingredients and unbelievably effective results, it’s time to check out. Soon, you won’t even remember the name La Mer and will instead be basking in the glory of having healthy, glowing skin all thanks to this Mario Badescu moisturizer.

More Prime Early Access Deals 2022 to Shop: