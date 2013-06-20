The One Thing: Mario Badescu Hyaluronic Eye Cream

At Beauty High we constantly have new products crossing our desks and are always on the hunt for the next best thing. “The One Thing” is our way of sharing with you that must-have product that you need to introduce to your lives right now, even if it means skipping Starbucks for a couple of days.

By now, everyone is aware that incorporating an eye cream into your daily skin care regimen is a necessary step, however most people wait until the damage has been done and the crows feet are permanent to start using cream. We are here to tell you that it is never too early (okay, maybe starting at 12-years old is a little overcautious, but you get the picture) to add the small, but very crucial step that is eye cream. Luckily for you, we found the one eye cream to use that will keep your under-eyes soft and hydrated all day long. Ladies, we introduce to you, skin care genius Mario Badescu’s Hylaronic Eye Cream. Start using this cream twice daily for younger, softer looking under-eyes.

What Makes it Different:

The hyaluronic acid locks in the skin’s natural moisture without the use of greasy oils.

The aloe based formula makes the cream suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin.

It can also be used around the lip area as an emollient treatment.

Why It’s The One Thing:

Not only does this eye cream keep your eye area looking plump and moisturized all day long, it also looks fantastic under makeup.

Where to Buy: Mario Badescu’s Hylaronic Eye Cream, $18, MarioBadescu.com

