Mario Badescu’s Famous Face Mists Are Available in a Set

Facial mists are the real MVPs of our beauty routine, saving our coverage from looking too dry and cooling us off in the middle of a hot day. There are plenty to choose from and all are chock full of the hydrating ingredients thirsty skin craves, but none are more popular or infamous than the ones carried by Mario Badescu.

Some swear by them and others love poking fun at their cult-favorite status as that one product that can magically solve all problems.

Skeptics aside, one thing that is sure to make Mario Badescu loyalists happy is this new bundle set of the most popular facial mists. Although it isn’t the first time the brand has offered their products in bundle form, we definitely haven’t seen this specific combo before.

For $21 (a steal if you ask us), you’ll get the pink Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater, the purple Facial Spray with Aloe, Chamomile and Lavender and green Facial Spray with Aloe, Cucumber and Green Tea. You can purchase it exclusively on Ulta’s website and if you want more, the Mario Badescu website is having a surprise sale today and today only!

Get 20% off your purchase (no minimum) with free shipping by using the code “surprise.” You’re welcome.