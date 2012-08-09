Mariah Carey Will Be Launching Nail Polish With OPI

OPI will have a new collaboration coming this January. Mariah Carey is working with the nail polish brand to create two new collections, the first launching in January. The first collection will contain eight new shades that will be available in salons, spas and retailers around the world. There is no word yet how many shades will be in the second collection.

The songstress is joining the ranks of Justin Beiber, the Kardashians, Katy Perry and Nicki Minaj with this new collection. This is perfect timing as well, as she is expected to be releasing her first album since having her twins, Monroe and Morrocan.

According to WWD, the executive vice president and artistic director of OPI, Suzi Weiss-Fischmann said “Nails are a part of her personality… She was very much part of the color selection.” With Carey’s glamorous and sometimes edgy sense of style, we can’t wait to see which colors are a part of this collaboration.

