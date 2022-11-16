All I Want for Christmas Is…Mariah Carey’s New Bath & Body Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s not the holiday season until Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” starts climbing up the charts. And it’s here already before Thanksgiving. It also makes sense the Christmas-loving icon would turn her love for the holiday into an empire. Up next? A collection with affordable bath and body brand Find Your Happy Place. It’s a massive line with 3-wick candles, bath gels, bath bombs, hand creams, hand wash, body lotion, body mists and gift sets all under $15.

One thing the singer loves as much as Christmas is taking baths so get your Mariah on with three different collections: Winter Wonderland, Home for the Holidays and Cozy in Cashmere. Each has a different take on the holiday spirit, from scents of candy canes to spiced chai to sandalwood and cashmere musk. The products make great gifts, especially the holiday sets with Mariah looking festive right on the front.

Oh, and did we mention they’re all at Walmart? Yes, a steal. Grab some faves below and shop them all here.

Cozy in Cashmere Warm Vanilla Gift Set, 3 Count

This kit includes shower gel, body mist and a scented candle with scents of warm vanilla, whipped cream, sandalwood, cashmere musk.

Home for the Holidays Bath & Body Gift Set, 3 Count

Or maybe nutmeg, pumpkin puree, spiced chai and sweet cream is more your jam in a shower gel, bath bomb and scented candle.

Home Essentials Scented Jar Candle Gift Set, 2 Count

Gift the candle obsessives in your life this festive set, which includes Home For The Holidays and Cozy In Cashmere candles.

Fizzing Luxurious Bath Bomb Home For The Holidays Nutmeg And Sweet Cream

This star-shaped fizzing bath bomb features scents of nutmeg, pumpkin pure, spiced chai and sweet cream.

Body Scrub Souffle Home For The Holidays Nutmeg And Sweet Cream

Hydrate and scrub away dead skin cells with shea butter, cocoa butter and vitamin E.