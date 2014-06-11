News: Maria Sharapova Inks a Beauty Deal; Beauty Tips from Miss USA

Tennis star and French Open winner Maria Sharapova was named the face of Avon’s latest fragrance. [Us]

Kat Von D has a serious signature look and her own best-selling cosmetics line, but she still says she prefers herself without makeup. [Beauty High]

On the eve of her book release, Hillary Clinton joked that she should have called her memoir The Scrunchie Chronicles: 112 Countries and It’s Still All About My Hair. [Elle]

Newly crowned Miss USA Nia Sanchez dishes on the beauty products she couldn’t live without. [E! Online]