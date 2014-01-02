Maria Menounos’ Weird Weight-Loss Tip

You only need to look at Maria Menounous‘s impeccable abs (you may remember them from the cover of Women’s Health July/August 2013 issue) to realize she’s doing something right. So what’s her secret? The actress and TV hostrecently told FitSugar.com that she always keeps hot water on hand. “Hot water is like magic,” she says. “It fills you up. It also is detoxifying, de-stressing, and helps digest the food in your stomach. You’ll find yourself eating a little less if you’re drinking hot water.”

There’s evidence that H2O can boost the satisfaction factor of any meal. “Drinking a tall glass of water—of any temperature—before or during meals may help fill you up,” says Keri Gans, R.D., author of The Small Change Diet. And warming up your water is smart advice if it means you’ll drink more of it.

Want to try it? Approach your glass of hot water like you would a cup of hot tea: as an excuse to kick back and relax for a few minutes. Do this, and sipping on a steaming glass could help you de-stress—which is a good thing since mental tension can be linked to weight gain.

