Maria Menounos’ Money-Saving Style Tip

Maria Menounos saves money by getting her cheapest clothes tailored to look expensive.

The host of Extra told our friends at The Cut, “The difference between high-end and low-end is literally fabric and fit, and fabric has come such a long way that you can get great fabric. So now we get to fit. What I’ll do is, I’ll go to Target and I’ll get a cute shirt, and it doesn’t really fit right. So I’ll take it to a tailor and for $4 or $5 they tailor it to my body and now it looks amazing, and people never know the difference.”

Will you be taking this tip from Maria and hit up a tailor to make low-end pieces look high-end with the right fit?