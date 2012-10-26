Maria Menounos’ (Pretty!) Frankenstein French Braid

Don’t let that black button nose distract you. From the front, Maria Menounos’ braid looks like any other half-up, braided hairstyle. But from the back, it’s a new take on the French braid. Take a look for yourself.

I’ve dubbed this the Frankenstein French braid because it’s a classic braid with just a little bit of the French. Think man with a little bit of the monster.

To recreate the look, loosely braid a few times at the top and then add a section of hair at the left, braid a little more and add another piece at the right. Finish by braiding all the way down the strand.

I’ve always wanted to try the half braid idea, but I don’t have the thick hair for it. Lately, I have been adding Fekkai Coiff Bouffant Lifting & Texturizing Spray Gel ($25, Fekkai.com) for a quick boost of volume and to steer clear of limp strands.

What do you think of this braided hairstyle? Do or don’t?