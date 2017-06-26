Margot Robbie Uses a Toothbrush to Apply Foundation and It’s Freaking Brilliant

We have to admit—out of all of the celebrity beauty tips we’ve ever read, heard, or asked, our favorite one has gotta be “drink a ton of water.” What fun ingenuity! What earth-shattering intel! What a life-changing trick! OK, sorry, but we’re seriously tired of bullshit beauty tips; we want the hacks that really work. Which is why we were both incredibly excited and slightly perplexed when we heard that Margot Robbie uses a toothbrush to apply her foundation. Yup.

According to Elle UK, the actress swears by a toothbrush for blending her foundation into her hairline. “My friend taught me this trick that I use it every day,” she said. “When I put on foundation, I use an eyebrow brush or toothbrush to brush it into my hairline so that it all blends. Especially because I have blonde hair but tanned skin, if I don’t blend it, it looks gross—you can see the foundation in my hair. I do that every single day, and every time my husband [Tom Ackerley] is like, ‘What are you doing?’ And I’m like, ‘I’m brushing my makeup into my hairline!’ And he’s like, ‘Girls are crazy.’”

Uh, holy hell; this is actually brilliant. Because if you’ve ever tried to stipple your foundation or tinted moisturizer into your hairline, you know how impossible it is to get a perfectly blended finish. Either your baby hairs get matted down and covered in foundation, or you have a very obvious and very visible line of makeup across your forehead, so a toothbrush makes total sense. Just whip out a clean one after applying your face makeup, then gently brush through your hairline, blending the makeup through your hair. Boom—you’re Margot Robbie. Or, OK, at least on the same wavelength as her.