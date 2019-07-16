Margot Robbie Is the Face of Chanel’s New Fragrance

Congrats are in order for Margot Robbie. It was just announced that the I, Tonya actress is the newest face of Chanel. And not just any beauty contract but the face of Chanel’s new fragrance, Gabrielle Chanel Essence. It’s so major—Robbie basically won the biggest beauty award out there. Robbie was a Chanel ambassador back in 2018 so she’s no stranger to the house. She follows in the footsteps of Keira Knightley, Kristen Stewart and Lily Rose Depp, who are all faces of Chanel fragrances. “Captivating and luminous, @margotrobbie incarnates GABRIELLE CHANEL ESSENCE*. The fragrance of a radiant woman,” Chanel wrote on Instagram.

The 29-year-old is having a huge year. She stars as Sharon Tate in the upcoming Quentin Tarantino film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. In it, she takes on Tate’s late-1960s hair and wardrobe, which somehow fits her perfectly. In the past few years, Robbie has shown she’s not just an Oscar-nominated actress but a style star, as well. It’s not surprising Chanel tapped her for such a big launch.

As for the fragrance, Chanel reveals it’s made up of four white flowers: jasmine, ylang-ylang, orange blossom and tuberose. Considering it’s Chanel, this won’t be your grandmother’s floral. Expect a soft, pretty fragrance perfect for fall.

Gabrielle Chanel Essence will be available at Chanel on September 1.

