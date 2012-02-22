StyleCaster
Mardi Gras Manicure Madness

Augusta Falletta
by
Whether you’re still recovering from Fat Tuesday or you’re harping on the fact that you weren’t able to make it to New Orleans this year, we’ve got the perfect Mardi Gras fix for you. Some of the most creative, bead-worthy nails we’ve ever seen are in honor of the Feast Before the Fast. Flip through to get some nail-spiration!

1 of 10

Nail Inspo

Just in case your friends were wondering why your nails are reminiscent of a Jackson Pollack painting, you can spell it out for them by writing "Mardi Gras" on your nails.

Miss Omni Media

Two words: In love. These nails are a perfect combination of fun and funky.

Concrete and Nail Polish

This mani is right on target with the color blocking trend. Plus, our goal is to get clean, straight lines like these.

Emerald Sparkle

We're wondering how long these mini works of art took the manicurist to finish. Time well spent and totally worth the effort!

nailsmag.com

Possibly the only manicure of the bunch that would be totally acceptable in a meeting with your co-workers - Erring on the side of caution but still completely Mardi Gras chic.

Prettyfancynails.com

We're willing to bet that these nails earned her those beads.

Nailsmag.com

A job well done on this Fat Tuesday paint job.

Nailsmag.com

We're totally envious (and completely blown away) by the manicurist's skill when painting the Mardi mask. Holy Bourbon Street, that's amazeballs.

All Lacquered Up

Just about ready to go buy these Butter London colors to replicate these nails. They're perfect for Mardi Gras or for just about any other day of the year.

Calida's Nails Bar

An artistic take on the more pastel side of the holiday, this nails are super impressive.

