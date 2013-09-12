The Metallic Purple Lip From Marchesa You Can Wear Right Now

The look at Marchesa was darkly romantic, a newer touch on Gothic beauty but lighter and with a youthful, easy appeal. Combining hair floating with feathers and a lip that sent us practically racing to buy the shade, this was one of our favorite looks of the week.

Gucci Westman for Revlon made the Gothic romantic look by creating luminous skin using Revlon PhotoReady BB Cream Skin Perfector and PhotoReady Skinlights Face Illuminator (coming in January 2014). The eyes were “greasy grey, so it’s subtle” according to Gucci, using Revlon ColorStay Shadowlinks in Charcoal (coming in January 2014), with a touch of Revlon ColorStay Eyeliner in Black Brown and topped with Revlon Lash Potion Mascara in Blackest Black.

Lips received Revlon Just Bitten Kissable Balm Stain in Adore along with Revlon ColorStay Lip Liner in Plum and Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick in Va Va Violet. The lips were then topped off with Revlon PhotoReady Eye Palette in Muse (the purple shade only) patted lightly into the lips to create a matte finish. We love this look not just because it’s a surprisingly dark lip for spring, but also because it’s a fun new take on purple lipstick with a metallic twist.

