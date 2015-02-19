Marchesa Brings a Great Gatsby Era Inspired Hair and Makeup Look to the Runway

Pulling together a dark lip, a smoky eye, and themed 20s-era curls, the models at the Marchesa show walked down the runway with a beauty look that was inspired by the glam Great Gatsby era. And while the hair and makeup at Marchesa had a vintage touch, it also included modern trends and lived-in elements that we’ve seen at numerous shows this season. Of course, it did so in a different way, as this particular creation really stood out amongst the abundance of textured waves and barely-there makeup looks that have ruled the runway for now countless seasons.

MORE: 11 Backstage Beauty Tips to Try Now

When speaking of the makeup, Revlon Global Artistic Director Gucci Westman said she wanted the models to appear like they had that Great Gatsby glam but had been out all night dancing. To achieve that smoldering smoky eye, Westman ended up layering cream shadow from the Revlon Illuminace Not Just Nudes Creme Palette as well as powder hues. She explained that this technique would give the eyes a “saturated, metallic” color. She applied mascara to the top and the bottom lashes, and while the models lined-up, she added a clear lip gloss to the lids to give it a lived-in feel. For the face, Westman went for illuminated skin and applying minimal foundation, Revlon’s Creme Blush in Charmed, and boosted the glow on the cheeks and bridge of the nose with the Revlon PhotoReady Skinlights Face Illuminator in Bare Lights.

Things were just as bold when it came time to construct the lipstick look, as the Marchesa models rocked a Revlon by Marchesa Black Cherry lipstick, a super vampy and pigmented product. “Being able to carry off an eye and a lip is very much to do with what colors you chose for eyes and lips that are compatible,” she explains. To get the lips just right before applying the black cherry shade, Westman began by lining them with a chocolate brown color that she says grounds the berry hue of the lipstick, making it a bit sexier.

When it came time for hair, the Great Gatsby theme was even more apparent. Antonio Corral Calero for Moroccanoil designed a faux bob that incorporated waves throughout. To prep the hair before blow-drying, Mororccanoil Treatment and Volumizing Mousse was added from the root to the tip, as well as the Moroccanoil Root Boost.

Next, the hairstylists created a deep side part and curled 1/2 inch sections of hair in alternating directions (backwards and forwards) with a 3/4 inch curling iron. After hair had been curled and brushed out to give it a soft wave, the back section of hair was gathered into a low ponytail and then rolled it under and pinned it into place, creating the faux bob effect. They did the same technique to the hair left on either side of the head and set it with hairspray for a secure hold.

The nails were just as glamorous, as celebrity manicurist Jin Soon painted models hands and toes with Revlon’s Nail Enamel in Vixen.

MORE: Looking Like Yourself: A NYFW Trend