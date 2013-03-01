March Must-Haves: Newest Beauty Products We’re Loving This Month

March has arrived, which means that spring is officially in the air! Besides the warmer weather and sunlight staying out longer, we’re excited for something in particular: new spring beauty products. This spring, the more color, the better. From colored eyeliner to bright pink nail polish, we’re more than excited about the newest hair and makeup products to hit shelves this season.

After checking out just about every new product under the sun, we’ve rounded up our favorite cosmetics, hair stylers and face masks to be introduced this month. If you want the latest addition to Urban Decay’s Naked Collection or you’re looking for a blow dryer that will make your hair healthier, we’ve found the products you need for spring. Take a look at our favorite new beauty items and tell us which ones you can’t wait to try out in the comments below!