March Madness Manicures: Cheer On Your Team In Style

Emma Sayles
by
The 13th marks the beginning of March Madness: 68 teams all vying to win the NCAA basketball tournament.  If you just can’t wait until the end of the month for the Sweet 16, the Elite Eight, or the Final Four to play and you’re craving a little team spirit in your life, try some of these great march-madness-themed manis.

Whether you’re cheering for the Kentucky Wildcats, North Carolina Tar Heels or any of the other teams this March, make sure that while you’re prepping your brackets, your nails look fierce.

1 of 8

Perfect for any basketball fan!
www.dailynail.blogspot.com

Try this cool graphic nail art in basketball colors!
www.pimpmynails.com

Go Dukes! Who are you rooting for?
www.nailsadored.com

These nails are perfect for the hard core Ohio State fan!
www.nailpro.com

Are you rooting for Syracuse?
www.diynad.blogspot.com

Do you have basketball fever?
www.pinterest.com/lexisollie

If you want a simple nail to show your team spirit try this mani with your team's colors!
www.pamsgirlybits.blogspot.com

is is another great example of nail art that you can tailor to your team colors!
www.jexmacmania.blogspot.com

