StyleCaster
Share

March Madness Manicures: Nail Art to Help You Cheer On Your Team

What's hot
StyleCaster

March Madness Manicures: Nail Art to Help You Cheer On Your Team

Jaclyn Sciara
by
March Madness Manicures: Nail Art to Help You Cheer On Your Team
10 Start slideshow

With March Madness under way, what better way to get festive for your favorite team than to express your love through nail art?  Whether sporting your favorite team on your finger tips or celebrating the college face off with all around basketball themed nails, we’ve got your manicure inspiration covered!

Teams such as Notre Dame, Syracuse, Oklahoma State and Duke are being cheered on with colorful and spirited manicures.  Show your favorite college team some love and try out a little nail art in tune with your school spirit.  Even if you don’t know which side of the court gets the most baskets in the first quarter, enjoy the game with these awesome nails.  Let us know which team you’ll be supporting on your nails in the comments below!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 10

Flip through the slide to see some inspirational nail art for your favorite March Madness team!

image via instagram

The adorable glitter accents to the triangles make these nails pop!  Hoping Oklahoma State will take home the win from these nails.

image via instagram

These nails support any team and are perfect to support any basketball event, any time!

image via Instagram

These nails are rooting for Duke University to win the title.

image via instagram

This manicure is super fun and festive.

image via instagram

Syracuse has some serious nail talent!

image via instagram

A bit of cheetah adds some edginess to these chic nails.

image via instagram

This Michigan fan combined her school's colors of blue and yellow for this fabulous nail art.

image via instagram

A little Nike inspiration never hurt a team's spirit.

image via instagram

These nails look lucky to me and for Notre Dame of course. 

image via instagram

Next slideshow starts in 10s

8 Braided Hairstyles For Spring and How to Get Them

8 Braided Hairstyles For Spring and How to Get Them
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share