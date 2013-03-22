March Madness Manicures: Nail Art to Help You Cheer On Your Team

With March Madness under way, what better way to get festive for your favorite team than to express your love through nail art? Whether sporting your favorite team on your finger tips or celebrating the college face off with all around basketball themed nails, we’ve got your manicure inspiration covered!
Teams such as Notre Dame, Syracuse, Oklahoma State and Duke are being cheered on with colorful and spirited manicures. Show your favorite college team some love and try out a little nail art in tune with your school spirit. Even if you don’t know which side of the court gets the most baskets in the first quarter, enjoy the game with these awesome nails. Let us know which team you’ll be supporting on your nails in the comments below!
Flip through the slide to see some inspirational nail art for your favorite March Madness team!
The adorable glitter accents to the triangles make these nails pop! Hoping Oklahoma State will take home the win from these nails.
These nails support any team and are perfect to support any basketball event, any time!
These nails are rooting for Duke University to win the title.
This manicure is super fun and festive.
Syracuse has some serious nail talent!
A bit of cheetah adds some edginess to these chic nails.
This Michigan fan combined her school's colors of blue and yellow for this fabulous nail art.
A little Nike inspiration never hurt a team's spirit.
These nails look lucky to me and for Notre Dame of course.
