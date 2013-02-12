Marc by Marc Jacobs Fuses Uptown and Downtown Glamour For Fall 2013

At the Marc by Marc Jacobs show this Fall 2013 season we discovered a girl who was a clash of both the uptown and downtown worlds. Guido Palau, the lead stylist for Redken created a ’40s inspired pin curl with a deep side part. He described the look as “a classic woman who has gone a little eccentric” – a perfect description for pinup curls that were brushed out and tousled.

To get the look, Palau began by applying Redken’s Guts 10 Volume Spray Foam into the hair for hold and rough drying. He then used a 1 1/2 inch curling iron to curl the hair all around the head and let set. After the curls set, Palau brushed them out and over to a side part pinning them on the side with a bobby pin (and using Redken 12 Hairspray to hold).

To complete the glamorous vibe, Dick Page, Makeup Artistic Director for Shiseido, created a look that focused on a bright pop of color on the lips. He chose a glossy sheen for the mouth in an opaque tomato shade by combining Shiseido Lacquer Rouge in Sanguine and Drama.

To mimic the sheen on the lips, Page gave the girls a diffused eye by applying a touch of lip gloss to their neutral shadow before they hit the runway.