Marc Jacobs Talks About The Biebs’ ‘Someday’ Similarities

When Justin Bieber’s fragrance campaign for Someday was released, we had two thoughts: what does The Biebs know about a real woman, and why does his bottle look like Marc Jacob’s Lola?

Well WWD’s Bridget Foley had the chance to chat with the designer while talking about his upcoming CFDA Lifetime Achievement award, and they asked him his thoughts on the whole thing. Foley very coyly broached the subject, asking if Bieber’s fragrance bottle reminded Jacobs of anything. To that, Jacobs replied, “Yep, yep. We just had a conversation about it. Coty said, ‘Do we sue them?’ and I said, ‘You know what?’ Let everyone say what they want.’ I received Google [Alerts] about people saying it was derivative. We’re not going to do anything about it.”

Foley then went on to add that the bottle does indeed look very similar to Lola, to which Jacobs replied, “But you know, I look around the room and I look at the work we’ve done and a quote I always bastardize but I really believe in, is something Chanel said: He who insists on his own creativity has no memory”

Do you agree with how Jacobs is choosing to handle The Biebs? And, do you think Bieber really did purposefully copy the Lola bottle?