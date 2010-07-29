Marc Jacobs Strips Down For His New Scent ‘Bang’ While Showing Off Some Wacky Tatts

Since Marc Jacobs‘ ex, Lorenzo Martone has been seen around town with Lance Bass lately Jacobs needed to show Martone exactly what he was missing. And well, lets just say the boys in our office drooled a bit when they saw these images taken backstage during the photoshoot for the Bang campaign, Jacob’s latest fragrance.

It’s MJ’s first men’s fragrance in almost a decade and the first time Jacobs has appeared in his own ad. Aside from the fact that his chiseled bod is decked out in cartoon tattoos (and a couch on his abs, really?) no one can deny his protein shake a day sex appeal. As for the fragrance, it will of course be a sensual blend peppery spices with a hint of white moss and patchouli for warmth. Not that with these pics, anybody’s really looking at that silver flacon.



Jacobs gets nearly naked behind the scenes at his ad campaign shoot.



Jacobs showing the camera his body art.

The fragrance will be available starting July 30 at Bloomingdale’s and Marc Jacobs boutiques. The scent will be sold in 1.1 oz and 3.4 oz for $55 and $75 respectively. To see more of Marc’s behind the scenes shots, and to play “Bang You’re It” (launching tomorrow) head to the Bang Facebook page he’s single now boys!

All photos courtesy of Marc Jacobs fragrances

