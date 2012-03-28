Marc Jacobs’ New Perfume Is Called ‘Dot’

We love the whimsical flair and design Marc Jacobs puts into all of his perfumes, and his latest ‘Dot’ is no exception. The new ladybug-themed scent isn’t scheduled to come out until August, but if his previous perfumes are any indication we have high hopes for the new scent.

Apparently the idea for Dot was born from the polka dots which frequently appear in the brand’s fashions. The bottle looks a lot like Daisy, donned with charming ladybug dots, but smells similar to Lola. Dot has a vanilla and creamy base, but topped off with floral notes like red berry, honeysuckle, jasmine and orange blossom.

According to WWD, Dot “is intended to be a new pillar in the designer’s lineup, joining his best-selling Daisy and Lola franchises.”

Marc Jacobs Dot will be available in 30, 50 and 100 ml Eau de Parfum and in matching body products. Now, only one question remains — who will be the face of the new fragrance?!