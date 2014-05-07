Marc Jacobs is Set to Expand His Daisy Empire with Daisy Dream

Marc Jacobs has clearly gone full-force into the beauty world with his fairly new (and growing!) makeup line, but he hasn’t forgotten about his fragrances – and doesn’t want us to either. Expanding on the success of his Daisy empire, which he originally launched in 2007, Jacobs is set to launch Daisy Dream in July, once again working with longtime friend Sofia Coppola.

Coppola will be creating another ethereal TV ad for the scent (just like she did for the others) in order to portray the “playful nature” of the fragrance, according to WWD. Jacobs has also enlisted Juergen Teller to shoot the print ads, which will focus on the gorgeous fragrance bottle – inspired by the original Daisy but with a free-spirited take, with daises falling from the top of the bottle and this time, with a blue tinted liquid.

Now we can only speculate as to who will be the lucky model to be the face of the scent, with celebrities like Dakota Fanning and up-and-coming models alike gracing the ads. Will you be scooping up the scent come July? Have you already bought the other 5 Daisy scents? Let us know in the comments below!